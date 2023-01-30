Says Cowboys coach McCarthy. "The production of our offense and (Moore's) mentorship of Dak Prescott were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership.''

FRISCO -The Dallas Cowboys' successes and failures with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator cannot be addressed without addressing the successes and failures of his QB, Dak Prescott.

As the Cowboys announced the "mutual decision'' on Sunday night to part ways with Moore, head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged at least part of that in his statement.

Said McCarthy. "The production of our offense and (Moore's) mentorship of Dak were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership.''

That addresses the "success'' part.

Moore had been the Cowboys' coordinator for the past four seasons, spanning a time during which he first worked under former head coach Jason Garrett and then worked the last three seasons on McCarthy's staff.

There is no evidence of any "personality conflict'' or "power struggle,'' but it would be accurate to say that as much as they surely grew together, Moore wasn't "McCarthy's guy.''

With the idea that McCarthy will now become his own play-caller will also come his opportunity to hire Brian Schottenheimer or Ben McAdoo or whomever as the coordinator. ... all of which also puts McCarthy on a sort of "hot seat'' for next year.

And maybe that's why the head coach is grabbing the steering wheel of this offense, even as the Cowboys - with McCarthy and Moore working together - had one of the most productive offenses in the NFL over the last two seasons.

But, said McCarthy, "After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways.

"I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives."

The Cowboys finished fifth in the NFL with a 27.3 points-per-game average and they scored 34 points in Tampa Bay to win the playoff opener. But the offense flopped against the 49ers last week, scoring just 12 points in a loss.

McCarthy will now oversee an assortment of staff changes, as QB coach Doug Nussmeier also joins a group of eight assistant coaches who will not return for 2023. That group: Leon Lett, Skip Peete, George Edwards, Joe Philbin, Kyle Valero, Rob Davis, Nussmeier and Moore.

