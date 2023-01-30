Cowboys BREAKING: Kellen Moore Fired, Coach Mike McCarthy as New Play-Caller?

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on the future of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator. ... and it impacts head coach Mike McCarthy.

FRISCO - By many metrics, the Dallas Cowboys have in the last two seasons boasted top-three offenses in the NFL.

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, is obviously central to that success.

It’s now time to plan for the 2023 season. And Kellen Moore will not be a part of the plan, as he's been fired, multiple outlets report on Sunday night.

"I don't want to play this game today,'' head coach Mike McCarthy said at the end of last week in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

McCarthy added that he planned on meeting with Moore at the end of last week.

The deliberation was understandable. The meeting obviously did not go well.

Moore is held in high regard in the sense that he was a finalist for the top slot in Carolina; now we know that Frank Reich got the job.

It is being suggested that this was a "mutual decision,'' a silly notion, obviously. Moore had no intention of quitting here until the hot seat heated up.

It's also being reported that McCarthy will now become his own play-caller, a wise notion no matter whether he hires Brian Schottenheimer or Ben McAdoo or whomever as the coordinator.

In some circles, it was anticipated that Moore would be retained in Dallas as the coordinator. The logic in favor of that? There was lots of it as it regards the 34-year-old coach, again including the fact that on balance over the course of the last few years, the Cowboys have been among the most productive offenses in the league.

But there is also the 19-12 loss in the playoffs at San Francisco, where one TD was scored. And there are the struggles of QB Dak Prescott, who for all of his accomplishments also led the NFL in interceptions.

And so ...

There was an evaluation of Kellen Moore. And he failed the evaluation.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!