Cowboys Camp Notes: 'Stand-Up Guys,' Injury News & Roster Moves

FRISCO - Tuesday marked Day 2 of the Dallas Cowboys training camp padded practices, for the second day in a row conducted inside Ford Center. We empty the notepad ...

DAK'S DAY: We can pick apart the interceptions registered by the defense (undrafted rookie linebacker Francis Bernard continues to make a claim for a roster spot by twice in two days getting his hands around Dak Prescott throws) ... and we can play the "He was 7-of-8 passing in a drill.'' ... For all the talk of Connor Williams maybe moving to center, he's been the left guard and Joe Looney has been the center. My theory, semi-confirmed by McCarthy's answer to my question: With no preseason games and COVID-condensed time, coaches are going to rely on what they know - therefore, veterans over experimentation. .. Lamb to NFL Network on the idea of three 1,000-yard wide receivers: "That’s what we’re working for. When one eats, we all eat.”

The first issue is more about Bernard (and the other ball-hawking plays in this camp; the second can be a silly exercise because some throws are being made as part of "drills,'' not as part of "competition against the defense.''

In total, the Cowboys coaches think Tuesday was a thumbs-up practice for Prescott, who is practicing throwing on the run, sometimes intentionally as if there is a breakdown in protect.

Dak has a reputation as a "gamer'' rather than as a guy who dominates practice. But Wednesday? A good day.

BUT THE BREAKDOWNS: Having said that, some of the O-line breakdowns are real ... which is one of the reasons DeMarcus Lawrence is in the midst of a stellar camp.

La'el Collins isn't in condition yet. Meanwhile, his backup, Cameron Erving, is still sitting out practice with an apparently minor injury. So kids Terence Steele and Wyatt Miller are playing right tackle and they are getting schooled by Tank.

As at least temp help, the Cowboys have signed street free agent tackle Pace Murphy to help them survive. Oh, and Brandon Knight is working his way back from injury as well.

Tank and Aldon Smith, by the way, are sometimes both lining up as stand-up ends.

"It'll give him more vision to play to the tendencies and mannerisms of the offense,'' coach Mike McCarthy said of the concept as it applies to Lawrence. "I think he's going to really like it.''

D-LINE TRANSACTIONS: Gerald McCoy is out ... but he isn't leaving. Dontari Poe is off PUP, and should be coming onto the practice field on Thursday, following the Wednesday day off. And Everson Griffen, as CowboysSI.com was first to report was the plan, did indeed participate on a limited basis on Tuesday in his first official work as a Cowboy.

A cool picture via DallasCowboys.com has Tank and Everson looking like new "besties.''

ALSO BESTIES: From backup QB Andy Dalton on Dak: We'll "be friends for the rest of our lives."

Want to know everything there is to know about Dalton? CowboysSI.com sat down for a lengthy interview with the veteran. Click below for more.

WHO'S NO. 1: Ventell Bryant can make the squad as a special-teamer, but he popped up with a 40-yard catch to the 1-yard line in the two-minute drill. And big Tevin Jones caught a TD pass. But ...

Nobody is quite matching rookie CeeDee Lamb when it comes to eye-popping work at wide receiver.

Coach Mike McCarthy noted that Michael Gallup is "a No. 1 receiver,'' meaning he's good enough to be a primary guy on most any team. But McCarthy then noted that in addition to Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, Dallas employs "three No. 1's'' including Lamb - an incredibly positive analysis after just two days in pads.

Incredible ... but true.

COWBOYS MISCELLANEOUS: With McCoy gone, we still think Tyrone Crawford ends up starting at 3-Tech. But Trysten Hill practiced well here ... Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith: “We got something to prove this year. It’s been too long since we won. That’s our focus.” ...

THE FINAL WORD: "You made my day and you made my life,'' responded Drew Pearson upon learning from the HOF that he'll be in as the lone senior nominee in the Class of 2021. “How can I thank you? I’m crying, and I haven’t cried in a long time. Happy tears. I’ve been waiting for this call for so long.''