SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

First Look: Cowboys Reveal Starting Lineups At Camp Practice

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It sounds, looks and feels ... like football.

Friday here inside The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys used a hot Texas morning to commence with on-field work at their "stay-at-home'' training camp at team headquarters. 

"I think like everybody - players, coaches, support staff - is really looking forward to Friday for our first full practice," new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said leading up to a day that featured some changes in some of this sounds and looks and feels ... and a first look at the planned starting lineup.

To wit, here's how Dallas lined up on Day 1 on the field: 

First-Team Defense 

DE Aldon Smith 

DT Tyrone Crawford 

DT Gerald McCoy 

DE Tank Lawrence 

LB Leighton Vander Esch 

LB Jaylon Smith

CB Anthony Brown 

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 

S Xavier Woods 

CB Chidobe Awuzie 

SLOT CB Jourdan Lewis

First-Team Offense

QB Dak Prescott

RB Ezekiel Elliott

TE Blake Jarwin

WR Amari Cooper

WR Michael Gallup

WR CeeDee Lamb

LT Tyron Smith

LG Connor Williams

C Joe Looney

RG Zack Martin

RT Wyatt Miller 

Obviously, in a sea of change - that aforementioned "readiness'' comes as the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL (and the rest of us) fight through the COVID-19 crisis - these names aren't all set in stone.

On defense, Dontari Poe remains on PUP. And Daryl Worley and Trevon Diggs were in the mix at cornerback. On offense, La'el Collins sat out, and Connor McGovern also got some work at left guard.

The Cowboys feel secure in what they've done for players and staff inside the building, and owner Jerry Jones feels confident that the franchise can do some good during these troubling days.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans. ... I think it's important,'' Jones said. I think it's important individually. I think it's important for the country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."

READ: Cowboys Will Play - And Be An 'Inspiration,' Jerry Says

Cowboys players reported for COVID testing two weeks ago, and have since continued health checkups as well as doing meeting-room and weight-room work. They've also taken it upon themselves to "bubble'' themselves into the Omni Hotel, adjacent to The Star.

READ MORE: Cowboys Are Wisely (Kinda) Climbing Inside A 'Bubble'

This process is still about "ramping up,'' of course. Today was about a morning workout in "shells.'' (Helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.) McCarthy said the "strength and conditioning phase has gone very well,'' and as the NFL is allowing padded practices as early as Monday, Aug. 17, that will likely mark the next step forward.

READ MORE: Can 2 Rookies Become Immediate Starters?

READ MORE: Top 3 Position-Switch Candidates

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of New O-Line

READ MORE: How Griffen Fits Into New D-Line

READ MORE: Top 10 Camp Questions Needing Answers

This is Day 1 in the sense of being on field, and in terms of "feeling like football,'' it marks Day 1 of a long march toward what the Cowboys hope is success.

“We want to win a championship,'' said Clinton-Dix when asked specifically about the free-agent migration to Dallas. "That’s why we’re here. We’re ready to win a championship.”

(Cowboys photo credits to DallasCowboys.com)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Camp: Tyrone Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Tyrone Crawford Off PUP, With 1st Team And Part Of 'Unblockable' Group

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: Why Dak & The QBs Are ‘Seeing Red’

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Why Dak Prescott & The QBs Are ‘Seeing Red’

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: My Walk Through Cowboys HQ With Some Of Jerry Jones' 'Grace'

Whitt's End: My Walk Through Dallas Cowboys HQ At The Star With Some Of Jerry Jones' 'Grace'; DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Charity Effort Continues With 'Everyone Eats' Golf Balls

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Charity Effort Continues With 'Everyone Eats' Golf Balls

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: The Upsides - And Downfalls - Of Everson Griffen

Dallas Cowboys Camp: The Upsides - And Downfalls - Of Newly-Acquired DE Everson Griffen

Mike Fisher

NFL On Saturdays? ‘I Drink Your Milkshake’

NFL On Saturdays? Beware, College Football - ‘I Drink Your Milkshake'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of New O-Line

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Coach McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of Two First-Teamers In New O-Line

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott Q-&-A: 'I'm Excited As Hell To Be A Cowboy (For Life)'

Dallas Cowboys Camp: Dak Prescott Q-&-A: 'I'm Excited As Hell To Be A Cowboy (For Life)'

Mike Fisher

by

Michael_1016

Cowboys Change Direction, Sign 1-Year Deal With Former Vikings Star DE Everson Griffen

Stunner: Dallas Cowboys Change Direction, Sign 1-Year Deal With Former Vikings Star DE Everson Griffen

Mike Fisher

Training Camp Bubble: '90% Of Cowboys' Living In Hotel, Says Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Bubble: '90% Of Players' Living In Hotel, Says Leader Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher