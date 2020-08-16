Cowboys Camp: Uniform Change - Names On Jerseys

FRISCO - On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys under new coach Mike McCarthy rolled out a significant change in the team's practice uniforms, with Dak Prescott and the quarterbacks wearing red "don't-hit-the-QB'' jerseys.

On Sunday, Day 2 of the team's on-field work here inside The Star in Frisco, another new fashion statement: In a drastic change from Cowboys tradition, players’ jerseys are now adorned with the guys’ surnames.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Why Dak & The QBs Are 'Seeing Red'

It’s obviously another McCarthy-instituted policy. The red shirts are designed to alert defenders that QBs - given their value and vulnerability - are not to be put in harm’s way.

“It’s just something frankly that’s been done everywhere I’ve ever worked, so it’s more of a preference,” McCarthy said of the red QBs. “I think it identifies the objective. ...”

READ MORE: Whitt - My Walk Through The Star - With Jerry's 'Grace'

READ MORE: Can 2 Rookies Become Immediate Starters?

READ MORE: Top 3 Position-Switch Candidates

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Provides Glimpse Of New O-Line

READ MORE: How Griffen Fits Into New D-Line

READ MORE: Top 10 Camp Questions Needing Answers

And McCarthy ordering names on the backs of practice jerseys? Well, it identifies the players.