Cowboys Camp: Uniform Change - Names On Jerseys

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys under new coach Mike McCarthy rolled out a significant change in the team's practice uniforms, with Dak Prescott and the quarterbacks wearing red "don't-hit-the-QB'' jerseys.

On Sunday, Day 2 of the team's on-field work here inside The Star in Frisco, another new fashion statement: In a drastic change from Cowboys tradition, players’ jerseys are now adorned with the guys’ surnames.

It’s obviously another McCarthy-instituted policy. The red shirts are designed to alert defenders that QBs - given their value and vulnerability - are not to be put in harm’s way.

“It’s just something frankly that’s been done everywhere I’ve ever worked, so it’s more of a preference,” McCarthy said of the red QBs. “I think it identifies the objective. ...”

And McCarthy ordering names on the backs of practice jerseys? Well, it identifies the players.

