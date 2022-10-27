Cowboys vs. Bears: Can Dallas Contain 'Dynamic' QB Justin Fields?

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season following a 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Now, the Chicago Bears await this upcoming Sunday, hot off of a 33-14 blowout win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Dallas has used the success of its defense to its dominant start. However, the run defense has been just middle-of-the-pack for the Cowboys this season, ranking No. 20 in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed (120.1).

That could prove to be troublesome against Chicago.

The Bears rank first in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging 181 yards on the ground. A large aspect of that has been the dual-threat ability of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who is averaging 52 rushing yards per game this season.

"Fields is dynamic," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said prior to Wednesday's practice. "I was so impressed with him Monday night. ... He's a playmaker."

McCarthy praised the progress and athleticism of Chicago's signal-caller.

"I think he is clearly playing with more confidence than I recall last year," McCarthy said. "I was at his workout at Ohio State and obviously the physical gifts were very apparent that day. I think he ran like a 4.41 [40-yard dash] and slipped on the start."

"You can see he's a very gifted athlete. He can make all the throws."

While Fields hasn't necessarily "wowed" with his ability to "make all the throws" this season, his "physical gifts" have certainly been apparent. Now, Dallas will look to contain the Bears dual-threat to the pocket on Sunday, while hoping to advance to 6-2 going into their Week 9 bye.

The Cowboys see similarities between Fields and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and we know the damage Hurts did to this Dallas defense a couple of weeks ago. Micah Parsons and company know they need an upgrade from that night ... and the Cowboys have reason to believe that controlling Fields mean they largely control the Bears.

