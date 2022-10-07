Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game.

The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.

Despite his early struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy apparently isn’t worried about the team’s quarterback.

“I don’t think he’s had a rough month,” Getsy said on Thursday, via ESPN. “I think he’s gotten better each week. I think he’s growing tremendously. And you know, it’s not easy. We’re playing good football teams, and it’s not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become, and I know that he can become.

“The important thing is that we stay focused, keep our eyes on that progress or on that process and we make sure we get better each and every week and I believe that we’re in that phase.”



Last week’s 20–12 loss to the Giants resulted in Fields’ best stat line so far this season. He completed 11 passes out of 22 attempts for 174 yards, all of which were season highs for the quarterback. However, he threw zero touchdowns and his completion percentage finished at 50%.

The Bears offense as a whole, not just Fields, are struggling with stats this season. The team ranks last in the NFL for total passing and passing yards per game. Additionally, they have the least amount of first downs earned by passing (17) and they are tied for the least amount of touchdown passes (2).

Getsy addressed the team’s offensive issues this season, noting that Fields is not his priority in terms of progress.

“We have a lot more than just evaluating Justin Fields going on right now,” Getsy said. “That’s what everybody wants to evaluate — the quarterback all the time — and I get it. It’s all good. This is a process for all 11. There’s so many factors going into what’s going on around Justin and to just sit here and say, ‘Oh, we’re only focused on is this guy going to be the guy or not?’ that’s literally not even on my mind or I don’t think that’s on anybody's mind in this building.”

The Bears head in as a 7.5-point underdog in the NFC North matchup vs. the Vikings on Sunday, according to SI Sportsbook.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest.