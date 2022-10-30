Cowboys WATCH: Micah Parsons Scores Wild TD vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a dogfight with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was a called a "dog" and "an animal" earlier this week by Bears running back David Montgomery. And as the Cowboys led in the third quarter, he took the compliment literally, scoring his first-career touchdown in wild fashion. Coincidentally, it came on the end of a fumble by Montgomery, one that Parsons returned 36 yards for the score to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.



Montgomery caught the pass from Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, but lost the ball after a tackle from Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Parsons seemed to be completely out of the play after getting double-teamed by Chicago's offense line. But he was in the right place at the right time and dove on the ball.

However, it probably shouldn't have been a touchdown if Fields was aware of the situation. Parsons had possession of the ball on the ground but hadn't been touched, even looking around for a second to see if the play was still live.

Instead of even grazing a finger nail on him, Fields, who clearly thought the play was blown dead, hurdled over Parsons. The All-Pro linebacker then received a convoy into the end zone.

The mental miscue by Fields could come back to bite a Chicago team that put together a furious comeback after trailing 28-7 late in the first half.

The Bears will look to draw closer as the fourth quarter gets underway in Arlington.

