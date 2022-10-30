Skip to main content

Cowboys WATCH: Micah Parsons Scores Wild TD vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had an all-too-wacky touchdown on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a dogfight with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was a called a "dog" and "an animal" earlier this week by Bears running back David Montgomery. And as the Cowboys led in the third quarter, he took the compliment literally, scoring his first-career touchdown in wild fashion. Coincidentally, it came on the end of a fumble by Montgomery, one that Parsons returned 36 yards for the score to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.

Montgomery caught the pass from Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, but lost the ball after a tackle from Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Parsons seemed to be completely out of the play after getting double-teamed by Chicago's offense line. But he was in the right place at the right time and dove on the ball.

However, it probably shouldn't have been a touchdown if Fields was aware of the situation. Parsons had possession of the ball on the ground but hadn't been touched, even looking around for a second to see if the play was still live.

Instead of even grazing a finger nail on him, Fields, who clearly thought the play was blown dead, hurdled over Parsons. The All-Pro linebacker then received a convoy into the end zone.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

DAK PRESCOTT 11
Play

Dak Prescott's Cowboys Carve Up Bears in Offensive Explosion: Halftime Report

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in the first half against the Bears.

By Harrison Reno
A4954A20-D261-4B26-88D3-25DBD4BEA067
Play

Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott's OTHER Thumb Needs Medical Attention vs. Bears - Here's Why

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff
micah parsons 111
Play

WATCH: Cowboys Defense, Parsons, Extend Lead Over Bears to 42-23: Live Game Updates

The Cowboys take on the Bears at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Keep it with CowboysCountry.com for all the latest in-game updates.

By Cowboys Country Staff

The mental miscue by Fields could come back to bite a Chicago team that put together a furious comeback after trailing 28-7 late in the first half.

The Bears will look to draw closer as the fourth quarter gets underway in Arlington.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

DAK PRESCOTT 11
News

Dak Prescott's Cowboys Carve Up Bears in Offensive Explosion: Halftime Report

By Harrison Reno
A4954A20-D261-4B26-88D3-25DBD4BEA067
News

Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott's OTHER Thumb Needs Medical Attention vs. Bears - Here's Why

By Cowboys Country Staff
micah parsons 111
News

WATCH: Cowboys Defense, Parsons, Extend Lead Over Bears to 42-23: Live Game Updates

By Cowboys Country Staff
usa_today_13754578.0
News

Cowboys vs. Bears: Ezekiel Elliott OUT, Tony Pollard 'Gonna Haul It!' 5 Keys To Win, Plus Inactives List

By Adam Schultz
dak lamb
News

Cowboys vs. Bears: CeeDee Lamb Breakout with Help from Dak Prescott & New RB?

By Adam Schultz
kamara cowboys
News

Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again

By Harrison Reno
gallimore basham
News

Source: Cowboys 'Taking Trade Calls' on 3 Defensive Linemen as Deadline Nears

By Mike Fisher
orange blue
News

Color TD: Cowboys and Bears Set For Unique Blue & Orange Uniform Look

By Geoff Magliochetti