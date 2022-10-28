'Lion-Backer' vs. Bears: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons 'An Animal' - Chicago Scouting Report

The animal metaphors have continued to be a theme for a ferocious Dallas Cowboys defense this season. Star linebacker Micah Parsons is at the center of it all, as the self-proclaimed "lion" leads Dallas into Sunday's home bout against the Chicago Bears with the second-most sacks in the league (eight) under his belt.

But the dangers -- and wild-themed nicknames -- Parsons presents to opposing offenses have is clearly being noticed by Bears running back David Montgomery, who kept the zoo trend going on Thursday.

"He's an animal," Montgomery said. "You can't act like he isn't. He's a dog."

Bears running back Khalil Herbert kept it short and sweet when talking about the Dallas defense, careful not to show Chicago's hand. Safe to say Parsons is on his mind as well, as the Bears are likely hoping the shoulder injury that gave the second-year linebacker a "limited" tag in Thursday's practice potentially keeps him on the sideline Sunday.

"Really just the details," Herbert said on the challenge of facing Dallas. "Finding out where 11 is and going from there."

While Parsons' focus will be on making Chicago dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields uncomfortable, he'll have a tall task against Montgomery and Herbert, who proved in Monday night's 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots that they form one of the league's best one-two punches in the run game.

The pair, along with an impressive rushing performance from Fields, gashed a normally-stout Bill Belichick-led defense for 243 combined yards on 45 carries and two touchdowns. Herbert also added a 25-yard score through the air.

Parsons will have multiple weapons to account for against a Bears offense that leads the league in total rushing yards (1,267), rush attempts (242) and rushing yards per game (181). Meanwhile, Montgomery and Herbert will keep tabs on him as well in both pass protection and in the running game.

"It's gonna be a big challenge for us," Montgomery said. "(He's) one of those guys that you always keep an eye on, always gotta be sure that you know where he is on the field just cause he can wreck a game."

Dallas' defense is allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game (305.3) this season but haven't yet proven to be a unit that is equipped to stop a run-heavy attack. The Cowboys are allowing the 13th-most rushing yards per game (120.1) and are clashing with a team hungry for another upset while potentially exploiting a weakness of one of the league's best defense in the process.

'Lion' or Bears, we'll see which animal is hungrier on Sunday when Dallas and Chicago kickoff at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

