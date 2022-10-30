In the shadow of an upcoming bye week, the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys are hosting the 3-4 Chicago Bears. ... and hold a 28-17 lead at the half at AT&T Stadium due to an offensive explosion.

The second game with starting quarterback Dak Prescott back under center after his season-opening thumb injury saw the Cowboys jump to an early lead.

And even without Ezekiel Elliott (out with a knee issue), the Cowboys' ground game got off to a fast start in their first drive. Dallas ran the ball six times to start the game's first drive. Newly elevated starting running Tony Pollard picked up 25 yards on four carries, while an eight-yard carry by Malik Davis helped set up the seven-yard Prescott rushing touchdown.

A quick three-and-out from the Bears' offense gave the Cowboys a chance to extend their lead. They would do exactly that, advancing the ball 69 yards on eight plays, leaning heavily on the passing game and Prescott's arm as he drove the Cowboys down the field before firing a 21-yard touchdown strike to CeeDee Lamb.

The Bears' offense would find success in their second drive as quarterback Justin Fields showed off his mobility. Fields picked up 32 yards on four attempts, with his final rush coming on a three-yard touchdown run.

The hot start continued for the Cowboys' offense as the legs of Prescott made an impact. On the Bears' 41, a third and one QB sneak saw Prescott pick up the first down and way more, as he found a hole that picked up 25-yards, setting up an 18-yard Pollard rushing touchdown.

Another three-and-out for the Bears offense was followed by Dallas's fourth straight touchdown drive, as Prescott found tight end Jake Ferguson for a one-yard touchdown reception after a Malik Davis 11-yard reception, which was originally called a touchdown on the field was overturned.

So what's been the difference for the Cowboys' offense?

The Cowboys are perfect through the first half on third down, converting six out of six third-down attempts. The perfect efficiency on third down is a major difference from a week ago, as the Cowboys' offense was three of nine on third down in a win against the Detroit Lions.

After a score from the Bears offense, an interception from Prescott put the Cowboys at risk of allowing the Bears to make it a one score game before halftime.

The Cowboys defense came up big, though, holding the Bears to a field goal. The Dallas Cowboys lead the Bears 28-17 at half, as the Bears will get the ball to start the second half.

