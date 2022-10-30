Cowboys vs. Bears: Tony Pollard, Dak Prescott Among 3 to Watch

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-2 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 30. in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for noon CT at AT&T Stadium.

Though many of Dallas’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players, or units, which might raise an eyebrow when the Cowboys take the field against the Bears.

Dak Prescott

Prescott completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. While the 29-year-old took a conservative approach in his return from thumb surgery, he also took notable steps towards rebuilding his in-game chemistry with his pass-catchers. Prescott targeted receivers CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, along with tight end Dalton Schultz, a total of 18 times against the Lions in Week 7. That number should grow as he gains more physical comfort. He will also look to test the effectiveness of the Bears’ secondary.

As such, look for Prescott to run a clean, efficient game plan, leaning on Dallas’ run game, as well as mixing in his own occasional carry to extend drives, something he did three times in Week 7 for no gain. Ultimately, Prescott will continue to protect himself, so that he remains injury free against an aggressive Chicago pass rush.

Tony Pollard

Amidst reports that feature running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to miss Sunday’s game due to knee and thigh injuries, Pollard will receive the ‘cowboy cut’ of the carries against Chicago. The Memphis product has the ability to be dynamic with the ball in his hands. Yet, coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys offensive brain trust must find both traditional and creative ways to further incorporate Pollard into Dallas’ offense against a suspect Bears’ run defense.

Pollard’s primary contributions continue to come from the running back position. Thus far, in 2022, he has rushed for 375 yards on 67 carries with two touchdowns. However, he is also well-versed as a receiver. This year, Pollard has hauled in 11 passes for 105 yards. Utilizing his abilities as a dual-threat may be just the spark the Cowboys need to kick their offensive output into high gear.

As for a little something extra to watch, Pollard ran for 132 total yards and two touchdowns the last time Elliott missed a game during Week 15 of the 2020 season.

And one more to watch? Get to know Malik Davis ...

Cowboys Run Defense

While few would argue against the fact that the Cowboys defense is a championship-caliber unit, they have had some difficulty with stopping the run. Save for holding the Los Angeles Rams to 38 total team rushing yards in Week 5 (keeping in mind L.A. running woes), Dallas has allowed 562 rushing yards combined in Weeks 3, 4, 6 and 7.

The Bears, on the other hand, enter this contest fresh off a 243-yard team rushing effort against the New England Patriots. With quarterback Justin Fields, as well as running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert capable of compiling significant yards on the ground, the Cowboys defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna will need to provide strong anchoring to help defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, along with linebacker Micah Parsons maintain their presence in the middle to keep the Bears running back from getting on track in Week 8.

Oh, and that trade for run-stopper Johnathan Hankins? We believe he's playing Sunday.

