Cowboys 'Clean Up' & 'Clutch': Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has given an insight into his feelings on the game-winning drive against the Houston Texans ... and more.

The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons.

But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his career). Needing a field goal to tie, Prescott drove 98 yards in 11 plays before Ezekiel Elliott rushed for his 77th overall touchdown.

But ... there were issues before arriving at that spot, including Dak throwing a pair of interceptions.

“I’ve got to find a way ... to take better care of the ball,” Prescott said. “Yeah, damn right it’s frustrating.

“That’s something that I promise I’ll clean up.”

Cowboys management thinks the same.

"We all know Dak's desire to be great, and I'm sure he'll go back and clean up any mistakes that need to be cleaned up," said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said. "He made plays when he had to, and that last drive was both terrifying and fantastic."

Dallas was second-best for the majority of the game. It has been a common theme over the last couple of weeks as the Cowboys have started games slowly, then need a big second half to overcome their opponents.

The same happened on Sunday as the Texans took coach Mike McCarthy's team to the brink. Leading 23-20 and having just intercepted Prescott, Houston could have put the dagger into Dallas' hearts.

But a terrific goal-line stand by coordinator Dan Quinn's unit on fourth down gave Dak the ball back with a little over three minutes left. A masterclass from their franchise quarterback followed as he hit six of his seven passes for 81 yards. He also mixed in two runs for 15 yards for good measure as he put the team on his back and carried them to a win.

But ...

Prescott has interceptions in five of his last six games, and nine on the season - "Nine?!'' he said after the game, a bit alarmed himself - in just his eight games played.

How does that compare to his past?

He had in 16 starts in 2016 and just four picks.

And just eight in 2018.

He had 10 passes picked off in 16 starts last season.

Said Stephen Jones: "I know there's no one going to put the work into it, the time into it ... (Because of) his passion for the game to be the best quarterback that he can be and ultimately be the quarterback we need to win a championship."

A championship is within the Cowboys' grasp, and if Prescott can be as "clean-up'' as he's been in the past, and clutch as he was against the Texans, anything is possible.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!