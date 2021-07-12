Cowboys Ex Coach On 'Hard Knocks': An 'Invasive Distraction'

The Cowboys on TV is going to be fun. But former head coach Dave Campo is here to testify that as far as the actual football team goes, it's also "invasive'' and a "distraction.''

FRISCO - Hard Knocks on HBO is a clever, interesting and popular show, and it's a great idea for the Dallas Cowboys if they wish to "market'' and "sell.''

"It's a little bit invasive,'' said Campo, who won three Super Bowl rings as a Cowboys assistant coach and then served as the head coach in the early 2000's - a period that included Dallas being featured on a season of the show. "The marketing part of the Cowboys is a great thing. For the players, it's not bad. They like the idea of being on camera. But for the coaching staff, when there is pressure to win, For coach McCarthy, it might not be his favorite thing.''

"It wasn't the greatest experience.''

Campo recalled the intensity and focus of Jimmy Johnson when he was in charge, noting, "Coach Johnson going to Japan, to play a game in preseason, he was miserable. Because it was a distraction.

"And that's what happens with that show, unfortunately.''

As we have written before: Congrats to the sales and marketing people here inside The Star. This is a bonanza for them, and as Campo notes, can be a bonanza for attention-seeking players as well.

But as one team source has explained to us: "You're sitting in a meeting room wondering if you can say what needs to be said, concerned that you might be saying too much, making sure you don't slouch or pick your nose.

"It's not a natural football environment.''

It is, however, a natural sales environment. And owner Jerry Jones, who has often proudly told me of his desire to be equal parts "businessman'' and "sportsman,'' is going to win in the former department.

But who might lose? Coach McCarthy.

While some will prance and pose for TV cameras - and it'll be quite a show, what with Jerry, Dak's ankle, Zeke's abs, a rookie's rapping, Oxnard, Hollywood, Canton, and oh, and did we mention Jerry? - the football coach coming off a 6-10 season really needs to win some games.

"I think there is pressure on Mike McCarthy right now. I don't think it's in his best interest. It's a distraction.''