Cowboys Coordinators Comments: Top 10 Takes From Moore, Nolan & Fassel

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys coordinators have spoken ... Their Top 10 Takes from the Wednesday conference call with the DFW media ...

1) Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Dak Prescott ... "Knew he was kind of taking care of business (in the offseason) from a football perspective and a business perspective. But since the second he’s gotten back into the fold, you can tell he’s been prepared and spending the whole offseason getting ready to roll through this thing.''

2) Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan on McCarthy ... "I love Mike. I think of Mike as a brother. He's an extremely good head coach. ... He does as good a job in front of the football team as any coach I've ever been associated with, and I've been with a few Hall-of-Famers as a matter of fact. But he just does a great job.''

3) Nolan on linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith ... "Both of them have great versatility and flexibility to play both positions. But I feel like it was a good decision to try to protect Jaylon a little bit more in some of the blocking scheme things (by moving him to WILL), not because he needs it, but because I thought because of the size thing with Leighton that taking of people may be a strength (at MIKE).''

4) Special-teams coordinator Bones Fassel on new kicker Greg Zuerlein ... "He's now fully-healed (from a groin). I expect Greg to be one of the top, if not the top, kicker in the league for the Cowboys.''

5) Moore on being the play-caller... "Certainly I love calling plays. Fortunate to be part of it last year, and it's a situation that I'm excited about. Another opportunity to be around a guy like Mike who has it done it at the highest level, tons of success. A guy that I can ask a ton of questions about this process, and certainly we continue to do that, and it's been a lot of fun."

6) Nolan on Dallas' cornerbacks ... "I think we got a good quality group. I think we've got some depth at the position. ... Someone like Trevon Diggs (stepping up) would be nice. The sooner he comes on, it would add some quality depth at the position. And we need guys like that to step up.''

7) Nolan on DeMarcus Lawrence as a stand-up end ... "His primary role will probably be a three-point stance. That's what he's done very well and he'll continue to do that. ... But, a lot of our ends will do the same thing. There's opportunities for them to kind of stand up and see things a little with a wider range of views than they normally would have."

8) Fassel on what it takes to be a special-teamer ... “One crazy ... I probably shouldn’t say (the word that) would follow.”

9) Nolan on Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen ... ""First thing is when you see Aldon he's an awesome size guy. He's a big man. He's impressive. ... I like the way he interacts with the other players. He's a team player. He's got a lot of personality. ... Outside of that, great player.

"I'm very excited about Everson being here. He is — I watched him from afar as many people have and he's a very good player. He's a playmaker.''

10) Moore on Dallas' trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb at receiver ... "We've got a good crew.''