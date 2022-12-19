With Kelvin Joseph benched, Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declared on Monday that competition is happening to determine who will play at the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs.

The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan.

"The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared.

Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due to season-ending injuries. Rookie Daron Bland has stepped up; in fact his four interceptions leads the team.

Second-year man Kelvin Joseph has not stepped up ... and he played so poorly against the Jaguars that he was benched.

So starting with the Wednesday practice at The Star? In addition to prepping for an Eagles team that might not have QB Jalen Hurts available ...

May the best man win.

Joseph, who allowed two touchdowns in the loss to the Jaguars, is still in play. So is young Nashon Wright, who played in Joseph's place on Sunday.

"Nashon did a nice job," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday.

Since the injuries, the Cowboys have made additions with a trio of vets ready to jump up from the practice squad. Kendall Sheffield, Mackensie Alexander and Trayvon Mullen all have some level of pedigree.

And now, before the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for the Christmas Eve matchup, they'll get their shot to show it.

"We’re going to work through all the stuff and continue to find the best fit,'' Quinn said, "in the best interest for the team at this moment.''

