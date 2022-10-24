Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: Starting CB Jourdan Lewis Lisfranc Foot Surgery, OUT For Season

Jourdan Lewis was eventually carted to the locker room, a source later suggesting to CowboysSI.com that a "serious'' surgery will probably be the answer for the Cowboys standout.
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they have lost a starting cornerback.

Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys announced on Monday that Lewis has undergone surgery for a lisfranc injury.

With the Cowboys up 10-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Dallas need one more play from its defense to seal the deal - and Lewis provided that play as he  intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

That marked the fifth takeaway of the game for the outstanding Dallas defense - all coming in the second half of a win that pushes the team to 5-2, and a win also accented of course by the return from injury of QB Dak Prescott.

Lewis was eventually carted to the locker room, a source later suggesting to CowboysSI.com that a "serious'' surgery will probably be the answer.

Lewis has long been an underrated member of the defense that, assuming he undergoes the expected season-ending surgery, will now turn to rookie DaRon Bland, the fifth-round newcomer who has also shown himself to be a playmaker. Dallas does have other options alongside star corner Trevon Diggs, as Anthony Brown could move inside with young Kelvin Joseph taking more snaps.

But no matter what, there will be a void should Lewis be done as anticipated.

