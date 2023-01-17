Brett Maher is making NFL history in all the wrong ways for the Dallas Cowboys. Could the team cut him this week?

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game.

Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.

So ... as the Cowboys advance in the postseason ... might they cut Maher?

“We need Brett,'' coach Mike McCarthy said after the win. "We need to get him back on it. Get him ready to go this week. We need him.”

Maher had been exceptional in the regular season, sinking 50 of 53 extra points and connecting on 29 of 32 field goal attempts.

With the San Francisco 49ers on deck in the Divisional Round on Sunday, one point could make all the difference and the Cowboys may need to make a change at kicker before their next game.

With the playoffs in full swing, there are few players who could replace Maher, but the likeliest person to fill his shoes - should McCarthy (or his boss, Jerry Jones) change his mind - is Lirim Hajrullahu, the kicker Dallas cut during training camp.

Hajrullahu filled in for Greg Zuerlein in a game for the Cowboys last season, a 43-3 win against the Atlanta Falcons, where he made all five of his extra points.

It may be a bit drastic to change kickers in the middle of a playoff run, but bringing him in for a workout or signing him to the practice squad could at least be the fire Maher needs under his butt to get things back into gear.

Or ... maybe a "We need Brett'' pep talk will be enough.

