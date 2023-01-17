Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has clearly come down with a major case of the yips against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luckily, Dak Prescott seems to have a solution.

The Dallas Cowboys led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18-0 headed into halftime of Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

But Cowboys kicker Brett Maher seems to have come down with a major and record-setting case of the yips, as he missed three extra points in the first half, which is the most by a kicker ever in a playoff game. And after Dallas found the end zone for the fourth time of the game in the third quarter to build a 24-0 lead, Maher missed his fourth.

Luckily, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who set a postseason record of his own in the first half, seems to have a solution.

"Go for f****** 2!"

Prescott could be seen mouthing these words on the sideline after he threw his helmet down in frustration following Maher's third extra-point miss in the first half.

Prescott has some understandable frustration. After Dallas went three-and-out on its first two possessions, he orchestrated three straight touchdown drives to end the half.

Leaving four points on the board is huge in any playoff game, especially in one against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

But with the way Prescott and the Cowboys offense has been churning, maybe it wouldn't hurt to go for two to put Tampa Bay in an even deeper hole.

The Cowboys currently lead 24-0 midway through the third quarter.

