Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sets Playoff Record vs. Bucs, Tom Brady

Even in a playoff game against seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it's Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who is setting postseason records.

After his one-yard rushing touchdown on 4th and goal in the second quarter of Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium, Prescott set a playoff record with four straight games with at least one rushing touchdown.

The touchdown was one of the highlights of Dallas' dominant first half, as the Cowboys led 18-0 headed into the break. Kicker Brett Maher missed three (!) extra points.

Entering Monday, Prescott was 1-3 in the postseason since his first playoff game in the 2016 season. But even though he's gone under 300 passing yards in his past three postseason games, he's made up for it with three rushing scores.

After the touchdown, Prescott continued to use his legs, as he had an 11-yard run on 3rd and 6 before finding tight end Dalton Schultz for his second touchdown of the first half.

Prescott now has a postseason record under belt, but is likely more focused on finishing things out with a win over Brady and the Bucs.

