The Dallas Cowboys suffered what could be a big loss to the secondary in their Wild Card matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys had already lost one starter due to injury on Monday Night in their Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Jason Peters was ruled out with a hip injury.

But now, it looks as though they may have lost another one.

Late in the third quarter with the Cowboys leading 24-0, starting safety Jayron Kearse was forced to leave the game with a knee injury.

Kearse walked off of the field gingerly following the injury and struggled to put weight onto his left leg.

He is currently listed as questionable to return.

Following the injury, the Buccaneers were able to march down the field and score on a Tom Brady to Julio Jones connection, cutting the Dallas lead to 24-6.

Kearse had already made a major impact on the game on Monday, intercepting Tom Brady in the end zone on the Bucs' longest drive of the night.

The interception was the first in the red zone that Brady had thrown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Israel Mukuamu is currently listed as the backup on the depth chart to Kearse, and will likely move into his spot for either the remainder of the game, or until Kearse returns.

