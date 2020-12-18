Cowboys Draft At No. 4? But Who? The Top Mock Names

There seems to be a consensus for possible players in the 2021 NFL Draft that would be great fit for the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys win over the Cincinnati Bengals was “obviously needed,” according to coach Mike McCarthy. It may have also secured McCarthy’s job, as COO Stephen Jones made official that McCarthy's job is safe in 2021.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, the loss likely nailed down the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft … But what did the victory do for the Cowboys 2021 NFL draft position?

It’s never too early just to take a peak into the mock drafts and projections to see what is in store for the next season, right?

If the season ended today, the 4-9 Cowboys would own the No. 4 selection in the draft, one of the 10 selection the Cowboys are expected to have in 2021. With three games remaining in the season, it’s very possible that is where Dallas will finish.

The top three picks are all but locked in by the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

So which highly-touted player would the Cowboys draft? Gathering scouting information, there seems to be a consensus for possible players that would be great fit for the Cowboys, come April … All are on the defensive side of the ball. Here is a roundup of names you may want to learn now:

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II

At 6-2, Surtain provides length to challenge receivers downfield. Son of former Dolphins star cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr., Surtain II is a physical defender and rarely out of position. Pro Football Talk’s latest Mock Draft has the Cowboys drafting Surtain II with the fourth pick.

Penn State inside linebacker Micah Parsons

Parsons ability to rush the passer would be a welcome addition to the Cowboys roster. Possibly the best defensive product in the 2021 draft class, Parsons’ speed and athleticism stand out among the rest. NBC Sports’ latest mock draft has the Cowboys drafting Parsons with the fifth pick.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley

Farley was an All-ACC First Team pick who led the conference with 16 pass-breakups in 2019. He also tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions. The 6-2, 207 pound cornerback opted out of the 2020 college football season due to concern over COVID-19 and has been preparing for the draft. The Athletic’s latest mock draft has the Cowboys drafting Farley with the fourth pick.

Miami defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips

Some No.1-overall-rated high-school recruits don’t pan out in college … Not in Phillips’ case. The explosive edge rusher, who is 6-5, 266 pounds, has the tools to be a monster in the league. CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Cowboys drafting Phillips with the fifth pick.

Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Rousseau totaled 15.5 sacks, ranking second in the entire NCAA. As a recruit, he was compared to Calais Campbell and could be a game-changing talent in the NFL. Rousseau also opted out of the 2020 season. Walter Football’s latest mock draft has the Cowboys drafting Rousseau with the fourth pick.

Who do you think the Cowboys should go with their first selection?