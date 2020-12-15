NFL Draft: Is Longhorns Star Ossai A Cowboys Fit?

FRISCO - Texas junior Joseph Ossai declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Monday. The three-year contributor at Texas was a durable two-year starter and one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12 Conference. Ossai finished his Texas career with 165 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, forced five fumbles, broke up three passes and intercepted two passes.

NFL teams will have their eye on Ossai during the scouting process this winter and spring. The Dallas Cowboys are looking for help in the pass rush.

Could Ossai be a fit?

Let’s consider where he’s at now, what he could be in the NFL, and check back here periodically for updates as we learn more about Ossai and his draft prospects - and all the other prospects, too, especially as they relate to the Cowboys.

Joseph Ossai, DE/OLB, Texas

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 253

Class: Junior

Projected round: First/Second. ESPN.com has Ossai among the Top 40 on its overall board. CBSSports.com has Ossai as a Top 30 player, as does The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

DraftScout.com profile: Joseph Ossai bio.

Top quote about Ossai:

“A player who always has his foot on the gas, Ossai competes with excellent balance, bend and pursuit, using his physical hands to work off blocks and get after the quarterback. His play motor doesn’t have an off switch and his consistently around the football, which isn’t a coincidence. With his productive effort and skills, Ossai’s film gives off Justin Houston vibes.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic

A note: Houston was a third-round draft pick.

Game highlights

About 2020

Ossai has had some of the best defensive games in the Big 12 in 2020, acting as a one-man wrecking crew in games against TCU (11 tackles, one tackle, 3.5 tackles for loss) and Oklahoma State (three sacks). He will likely be an All-Big 12 selection by the coaches and the media. He ended the regular season with 5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss (six of which came against OSU, and another 3.5 that came against TCU).

He had an immensely durable career at Texas, playing in 36 games and starting in 23 consecutive games. He played the ‘Jack’ position at Texas, which allowed Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash to move Ossai to different positions on the field and act as either a defensive end or outside linebacker, depending on the scheme.

College Honors

2019 (sophomore): Ossai had a team-high in tackles, including 62 solo stops. He also had a team-best 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, one pass break up, one forced fumble and blocked one kick. He was the Alamo Bowl defensive MVP.

2018 (freshman): Ossai had 20 tackles (13 solo) with a sack and forced fumble. He had eight tackle in the Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

Why the Cowboys?

It might be wishful thinking that Ossai might last until early in the second round so that the Cowboys can swipe him up. But a lot can happen during the NFL Draft process.

Ossai could use his workouts to improve his stock, or see it plummet as a result. I have a hard time seeing it plummet, frankly, after watching him in several Texas games this year.

Brugler’s assessment is spot-on, and in many games Big 12 offenses resorted to either double-teaming him or chipping him with a running back or tight end. I tend to think he will help his draft stock during the scouting process.

Now, you might say the Cowboys need to figure out their defensive scheme before they draft. Well, scheme specificity is part of what led to the Cowboys to pass on T.J. Watt and take Taco Charlton a few years ago, and many Cowboys fans are still bitter about that.

Ossai has the frame to put on 10-15 pounds, and I don’t think that will impact his quickness or speed. At 265 pounds, I think he’s a good fit no matter what scheme you play. Brugler made the Houston comparison, and I’ve invoked Watt. But I also think of him as Randy Gregory without the off-field issues.

And, in case you’re wondering, Gregory’s listed weight is 255 pounds (Ossai being 253 pounds right now doesn’t seem like a leap, does it?).

The Cowboys need pass rush help, and Ossai has the potential to deliver that. And the Cowboys don’t have to ‘choose’ between taking him, perhaps, too early in the first round, or waiting to see if he falls into the second round. The Cowboys figure to have 10 picks, which means they have the ammunition to trade wherever they want to secure a player like Ossai, should they desire.

He’s a player worth tracking during the scouting process and has the look of one who can help an NFL team right away.