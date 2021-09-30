Cowboys ‘Electric’ RB Misses Practice

September 30, 2021
Cowboys ‘Electric’ RB Tony Pollard Misses Practice

Dallas at 1-2 is obviously hoping everyone is good to go against a Carolina Panthers team that comes to town with a 3-0 record.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday conducted practice here inside The Star without the benefit of one of their early-season playmakers. 

Running back Tony Pollard was not present during the open-to-media portion of the workout, a source telling CowboysSI.com that that the absence is non related to injury.

It can therefore be assumed, for now, that Pollard - dealing with a “personal matter”” - will be fine when it comes to his status for NFL Week 4 on Sunday.

Pollard has added an explosive component to the Dallas offense this season, rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He also has eight receptions for 65 yards.

Dallas at 1-2 is obviously hoping everyone is good to go against a Carolina Panthers team that comes to town with a 3-0 record.

All of this works to complement the Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, with both Zeke and Pollard carrying the ground-game load on offense. And of course, it all ties together with a Dak Prescott-led passing game that makes the Cowboys so multi-dimensional.

“Everybody can eat,” as Elliott said.

A slimmed-down remains a centerpiece of what the Cowboys do on offense; he’s got three rushing TDs in these first three games. But what makes Pollard such an important piece - “a 1-2 punch,” as tight end Dalton Schultz labeled the pair of backs - is his presence as a long-ball threat following the handoff. Pollard currently ranks second in the NFL with 7.4 yards per carry on first down this season.

READ MORE: Zeke - Feed Me ... Video Games!

pollard zeke
