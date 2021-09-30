Cowboys ‘Electric’ RB Misses Practice

Dallas at 1-2 is obviously hoping everyone is good to go against a Carolina Panthers team that comes to town with a 3-0 record.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday conducted practice here inside The Star without the benefit of one of their early-season playmakers.

Running back Tony Pollard was not present during the open-to-media portion of the workout, a source telling CowboysSI.com that that the absence is non related to injury.

It can therefore be assumed, for now, that Pollard - dealing with a “personal matter”” - will be fine when it comes to his status for NFL Week 4 on Sunday.

Dallas at 1-2 is obviously hoping everyone is good to go against a Carolina Panthers team that comes to town with a 3-0 record.

Pollard has added an explosive component to the Dallas offense this season, rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He also has eight receptions for 65 yards.

All of this works to complement the Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, with both Zeke and Pollard carrying the ground-game load on offense. And of course, it all ties together with a Dak Prescott-led passing game that makes the Cowboys so multi-dimensional.

“Everybody can eat,” as Elliott said.

A slimmed-down remains a centerpiece of what the Cowboys do on offense; he’s got three rushing TDs in these first three games. But what makes Pollard such an important piece - “a 1-2 punch,” as tight end Dalton Schultz labeled the pair of backs - is his presence as a long-ball threat following the handoff. Pollard currently ranks second in the NFL with 7.4 yards per carry on first down this season.

