FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday conducted practice here inside The Star without the benefit of one of two early-season playmakers, one on each side of the ball.
Running back Tony Pollard was not present during the open-to-media portion of the workout, a source telling CowboysSI.com that that the absence is not related to injury. And defensive end Randy Gregory is officially listed as a "did not participate'' due to a knee issue that the club does not believe is serious.
It can therefore be assumed, for now, that Pollard - dealing with a “personal matter”” - will be fine when it comes to his status for NFL Week 4 on Sunday. And, hopefully the same for the pass-rusher Gregory.
Dallas at 1-2 is obviously hoping everyone is good to go against a Carolina Panthers team that comes to town with a 3-0 record.
Pollard has added an explosive component to the Dallas offense this season, rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He also has eight receptions for 65 yards.
Is Randy Gregory OK for Panthers Game?
While rookie Micah Parsons has been a force on defense, the threat of Gregory on the end is also important.
Cowboys ‘Electric’ RB Misses Practice
Dallas at 1-2 is obviously hoping everyone is good to go against a Carolina Panthers team that comes to town with a 3-0 record.
Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Has A Secret
Says Parsons: “It really shouldn’t matter (where I play). ... If you’re a dog, you’re going to be a dog.”
All of this works to complement the Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, with both Zeke and Pollard carrying the ground-game load on offense. And of course, it all ties together with a Dak Prescott-led passing game that makes the Cowboys so multi-dimensional.
“Everybody can eat,” as Elliott said.
A slimmed-down Zeke remains a centerpiece of what the Cowboys do on offense; he’s got three rushing TDs in these first three games. But what makes Pollard such an important piece - “a 1-2 punch,” as tight end Dalton Schultz labeled the pair of backs - is his presence as a long-ball threat following the handoff. Pollard currently ranks second in the NFL with 7.4 yards per carry on first down this season.
Meanwhile, while rookie Micah Parsons has been a force on defense, the threat of Gregory on the end was important in the Monday win over Philly and should be the same against Panthers QB Sam Darnold.
READ MORE: Zeke - Feed Me ... Video Games!