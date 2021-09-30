Zeke: Feed Me ... Video Games

Cowboy's running back Ezekiel Elliott is putting his money where his video-game mouth is

Last offseason, Ezekiel Elliott committed to improving his fitness. Through three games in 2021 he's visibly leaner and quicker, hitting holes faster and would-be tacklers harder.

Off the field, the Dallas Cowboys' running back is making a different pledge - one to improve his fun. And, perhaps, his bankroll.

As he prepares to face the Carolina Panthers' No. 1-ranked defense Sunday at AT&T Stadium, Elliott is announcing a formal partnership with XSET, the world's fastest-growing lifestyle gaming organization. He often wore a #ReppingTheSet T-shirts and hats during training camp in Oxnard, even playing video games in a couple of scenes on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

XSET CEO Greg Selkoe calls Elliott a "significant investor."

Says the 26-year-old Elliott of the business endeavor:

“I started gaming at the age of 8 or 9 and I think the gaming and esports industry is super dope. So many people from so many different places. I really admire the culture of the organization and what XSET stands for. Everyone’s passion and love of gaming and the family vibe. It’s a dope, diverse community and XSET understands how to authentically connect to culture. It was a no-brainer for me.”

On the field, Elliott - sharing more workload than ever with Tony Pollard - has carried 44 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns. In his downtime, he prefers to decompress playing games such as Call of Duty, Apex, Madden, and NBA 2k.

In February, Elliott was one of several prominent athletes - along with Cleveland Browns' receiver Odell Beckham Jr. - to invest in eFuse, known as the "LinkedIn for gamers."

Founded in 2020 in Boston, XSET has attracted top-tier talent across music, sports and entertainment including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, and NFL players Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert of the New England Patriots.