Cowboys WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Sends Odell Beckham Jr. Message on Live TV

Did the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Thanksgiving Day game have a 'winner takes Odell Beckham Jr. stipulation?' Maybe not, but it did provide a great opportunity for the winner further to impress one of the hot free agent.

Ezekiel Elliott made sure to put out his message to Beckham, telling Jane Slater of NFL Network, "Hey, OBJ, man, we want you in Dallas," Elliott said. "All the stars shine brighter in Dallas. Look, we gotta do what we gotta do to get him. We need OBJ."

Was the message heard?

We know that team owner Jerry Jones' was, as revealed he spoke with the free agent wideout on a "good visit'' via the phone, and we know an in-person visit is set for Monday, Dec. 5, presumably at The Star in Frisco.

A "good visit'' ... and Dallas had a "good Thanksgiving,'' too.

The 28-20 win moved the Cowboys to 8-3, while it is still behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1), but it potentially set up a scenario where the Giants (7-4) day in the sun is coming to an end.

The "G-Men" play the Eagles and Washington Commanders twice in the remaining six weeks, while the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts round out the schedule.

Beckham is on record stating that he wants a place he can "call home" and a team that is contending. The Cowboys fit that bill ... and spent part of Thursday making sure OBJ feels wanted.

