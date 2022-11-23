FRISCO - We have playfully called this Thanksgiving matchup between NFC East rivals - and Odell Beckham Jr. suitors - "The OBJ Sweepstakes,'' suggesting that "Winner Take All'' as the free agent receiver contemplates his signing future.

But maybe we should be taking our playful concept more seriously.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt,” New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard said when asked whether the winning team might gain a recruiting edge. “We’d be coming off a pretty big win, a big one for us.

"Definitely wouldn’t hurt. I can say it.”

The Giants and the Dallas Cowboys enter the game at AT&T Stadium with matching 7-3 records. So the most important thing on the line here is positioning for a playoff berth.

But if a Thanksgiving day win could also aid in the decision of Beckham, apparently rehabbed from his knee injury? Well, that's important, too, because if he signs soon enough, he could help Dallas or New York (or the Bills, Chiefs, Niners and anybody else) get to the postseason ... and beyond.

The Cowboys have put a public rush on the three-time Pro Bowler, and CowboysSI.com reported last week that Dallas is planning on OBJ visiting here at The Star. Beckham is reportedly also planning on visiting the Giants, and the Bills believe they will "blow him away'' if and when that hook-up occurs.

Dallas' Dak Prescott has reached out to OBJ to let him know "we want him here.'' And Shepard is among the Giants who have done the same.

“I talk to him every day,'' Shepard said. “Obviously he knows that we want him here. He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen.''

And one of the things that might have to "play out''? The "right team'' winning when the Giants kick off against the Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

