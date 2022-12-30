Running back Ezekiel Elliott continued his strong run of form, giving the Dallas Cowboys a first quarter lead over the Tennessee Titans.

The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans.

Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered.

Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's racked up just 18 yards but found paydirt for the ninth consecutive appearance, putting the Cowboys on the scoreboard and leading to an early 7-0 lead.

Elliott's score capped off a 10-play, 60-yard drive that took over five and a half minutes off the clock and featured five Elliott runs, including the final three plays off the possession before he finally punched it in.

The series also marked the emergence of rookie running back Malik Davis, who took two handoffs for 10 yards. With Pollard out of the mix, Davis has a big opportunity to make a statement on national television despite entering the game with just 23 carries.

The 27-year-old Elliott, who missed two games with a knee injury, has 11 touchdowns in his last nine games and now sits at 12 on the season, which puts him tied for fourth league-wide in rushing scores.