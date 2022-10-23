Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas Fans Voted Among NFL's 'Most Annoying'? A Week 7 Showcase

The Dallas Cowboys have a low-profile game for today's Week 7 NFL meeting, a noon start against the Detroit Lions. And yet ...

CBS is doing the game. "Low-profile,'' eh? Not to the network, which has No. 1 team Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the TV booth. And, we bet, not to the audience, which is hungry to see Dak Prescott's return from thumb surgery.

So, in good fun, we have to report ...

Per a study from casino/sportsbook review portal site BonusFinder, supporters of the Dallas Cowboys are tied for the second-most annoying fanbase in the NFL. Dallas and the Green Bay Packers (receiving 6.73 percent of votes) are behind only the Philadelphia Eagles, selected by 11.92 percent of 1,040 football fans questioned in an August poll.

View the full polled results below:

Photo: Courtesy BonusFinder

It appears that those surveyed have had quite enough of the East's foursome: in addition to Philadelphia and Dallas at the top of the list, the New York Giants aren't far behind in fourth (6.54 percent) while the Washington Commanders (4.71 percent) help round out the top then.

BonusFinder notes that the Cowboys, who have maintained a seemingly-eternal love-hate with the NFL's massive, national fanbase, usually top lists such as these but issues such as "injuries to Dak Prescott" and "a generally weaker roster over recent years" have caused the hate to wane in recent years. It's also noted that Eagles, similar mainstays, may find themselves on the top of next year's list as well, especially if their recent trend of good luck and success continues: Philadelphia stands as the NFL's lone undefeated team after six weeks of action, the latest victory ironically being a 26-17 triumph over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

In more sympathetic affairs, only 0.67 of the respondents voted for the Atlanta Falcons, perhaps indirectly making them the league's most agreeable fanbase.

The Cowboys' fanbase will have a chance to get rowdy over the next couple of weeks, as they'll embark on a two-game, pre-bye homestand beginning with Sunday's visit from the Detroit Lions (12 p.m. CT, CBS). And we are here at AT&T Stadium, as always.

And we'll all get along just fine.

