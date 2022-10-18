Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys as buyers.

The Washington Commanders as sellers.

The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?

Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.

So ... let's exercise.

There is speculation that connects Dallas with Washington regarding Commanders cornerback William Jackson III. Want him? He is in the second season of having signed a three-year, $40 million contract, is not playing well, and is having to give interviews in Washington denying that he's issued an in-house trade request.

That sounds like a mess to us, especially given that the Cowboys literally do not need a cornerback, let alone somebody who would be the No. 4 or 5 guy on a Dallas totem pole that features starters Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown.

Writes Heavy.com: "Jackson has a proven track record and would give Dallas a talented option as the team’s No. 2 cornerback. ... a Day 2 pick ... seems a fair exchange.''

The other Dallas/Washington concept floating about is far more intriguing.

Bleacher Report wants the Cowboys to chase the Commanders’ Daron Payne. And in this case, the media speculation at least centers around a difference-maker, as Payne - selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft - has had some dominant moments as a 6-3, 320-pound defensive tackle.

Would Washington, maybe because the team sits in last place in the NFC East, consider dumping Payne? That's what it would take, as he is in the final year of his rookie contract, the Commanders having not bothered giving him an extension. Would Dallas take on a rental of a good player who makes $8 million? That's a fine idea.

Would Washington engage in an NFC East give-away to help the Dallas Cowboys put even greater distance between the two teams, both in roster talent and in the standings?

Fat chance.

Do trades every happen between the two hated rivals? Sure. In 1996, the Cowboys traded down from the first round, getting Washington's second- and third-round picks and then drafting Kavika Pittman and Clay Shiver. And in 2014, the Cowboys sacrificed second- and third-round picks to Washington to move up for second-round get DeMarcus Lawrence.

So, yeah. Dallas and Washington can make a trade. About once every 20 years.

