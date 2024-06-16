LOOK: Dallas Cowboys players celebrate Father's Day with awesome family photos
The Dallas Cowboys have some time off until the team jets off to Oxnard, California, in July for the start of training camp.
That means players have some free time to spend with their families, and for the fathers on the team, that is valuable time before the rigors of a stressful season on the road.
To celebrate Father's Day, the Cowboys honored some of the players on the team who have children by sharing incredible family photos on social media.
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys players hilariously 'gearing up for Father's Day'
The first batch of photos included star quarterback Dak Prescott, All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger.
The second batch of photos included 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown, veteran defensive back Jourdan Lewis, and safety Juanyeh Thomas.
It's always great to see who the players are off the field, and the proud fathers deserve the respect they receive on their special day.
Don't forget to call, visit, or honor your father or paternal bonds on the holiday. And a very happy Father's Day to all of you out there.
