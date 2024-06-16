Cowboy Roundup: Players speak on importance of fatherhood, top Cowboys fantasy players for 2024
Happy Father's Day, Cowboys Nation.
While we wrap up the weekend, don't forget to call, visit, or honor your father or paternal bonds on the holiday.
In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds that we may have missed.
Father-son bonds helped build the Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott talks about his grandfather and father and their influence on his fatherhood, and other Cowboys players speak about the blessings and challenges of being a father in the NFL.
“When I think about a man, he was the ultimate man,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Up every morning. By 6 o’clock, grandma’s coffee, newspaper, everything set up for when she wakes up at 6:30. It was all done up by the time we got up. He was ready to jump on the day.“
That's the kind of work ethic that translates to everything in life.
Cowboys top-3 fantasy football relevant players
Who are the most relevant Dallas Cowboys players for fantasy football this season?
We all know Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will put up the numbers, but who else should you target for your 2024 league year? The folks at Inside the Star take a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
