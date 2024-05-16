The Battle For Texas: Key Matchups for Cowboys vs. Texans in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Houston Texans on November 19. In addition to the usual intrigue of watching two playoff-hopeful teams face off on Monday Night Football, the matchup adds some extra drama that fans should get excited about.
Trevon Diggs vs. Stefon Diggs
This will be the first-ever matchup between the two brothers, as Trevon missed last year's matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a torn ACL. The Diggs brothers are Pro Bowl talents and true competitors; hopefully, they can both stay healthy for the Week 11 matchup because nothing brings out the competitive fire in athletes like competing against their own siblings.
Dak Prescott vs. CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud had a phenomenal rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl nod. Dak Prescott is coming off an MVP-caliber season and is looking to earn a new contract.
Get your popcorn ready, as this should be a thrilling showdown between two of the league's best quarterbacks.
Micah Parsons vs. CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud and Micah Parsons appeared on Bleacher Report's Draft Night Show and were must-see TV as both players continuously took jabs at each other.
The host asked, "Who would you say is the best team in Texas?" Stroud alluded to his team responding, "You know who it is. I think Micah knows who it is. Me and Stef know who it is."
Parsons and the Cowboys are ready to prove Stroud wrong and once again show who the best team in Texas truly is. The Cowboys are looking to improve their all-time record against the Texans, who currently lead the series with four wins and two losses.