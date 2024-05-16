Instant analysis of Dallas Cowboys' 2024 schedule
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule has officially been released and has plenty of intrigue from start to finish. The team begins the year with a showdown against the Cleveland Browns — in a game where Tom Brady makes his broadcasting debut.
Dallas' season finale in Week 18 will also have a subplot as they close things out against Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
In between those games, the Cowboys have a huge matchup in Week 3, as Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens square off against one another for the first time ever. They'll also take on the Detroit Lions in an anticipated Week 6 contest and face the young and exciting Houston Texans in Week 11.
Here's a breakdown of their schedule with a quick analysis for each game.
Week 1: Sept. 8 at Browns
There will be too much attention paid to Tom Brady, but this is a great game to kick off the year. Both the Browns and Cowboys have exceptional defenses, making this a potential knockout fight.
Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Saints
Derek Carr and the Saints will visit the Cowboys in Week 2. A familiar face will be on the field for New Orleans in Cedrick Wilson, but this feels like an opponent heading in the wrong direction. Dallas was ridiculed for keeping Mike McCarthy after a playoff letdown but Saints fans lost their minds (understandably so) when Dennis Allen was spared for another year.
Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Ravens
Interestingly enough, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott have never played one another. This game should be exciting as the defending MVP takes on the runner-up.
Week 4: Sept. 26 at Giants (Thursday Night Football)
The Giants were great in 2022 but took a step back in 2023. Even when they were good, Dak owned this team. That shouldn't change as America's Team heads to New York in Week 4 for their first NFC East battle under the bright lights of TNF.
Week 5: Oct. 6 at Steelers (Sunday Night Football)
It's hard to count the Pittsburgh Steelers out. They always find a way to win under Mike Tomlin but even so, Dallas has the better roster. The schedule only gets tougher after this, so they need to pull out a win in their second-straght prime-time game.
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Lions
One of the more controversial games in 2023 was when the Cowboys hung on to defeat the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell got too cute and it cost him but everyone blamed the refs. This one will be full of angst as Detroit looks to even the score. Oh, and if Prescott hasn't been paid yet, expect that $53 million deal for Jared Goff to be an aggravating talking point all week.
Week 7: Bye
A decent time for a bye, but it looks even better when you see the opponent in Week 8.
Week 8: Oct. 27 at 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
No Dallas fan is over the last loss to the 49ers. Or the one before that. Or...you get it. The Cowboys have to beat this team at some point, but they might go into this one putting too much pressure on themselves. Thankfully, they're great under pressure. Especially in prime time. Right?
Week 9: Nov. 3 at Falcons
Perhaps the Atlanta Falcons should be taken seriously after they signed Kirk Cousins. Then again, they drafted Michael Penix in the top 10, so it feels like they will constantly get in their own way. That could be the case here, as they can put up points, but they might struggle with the Dallas offense.
Week 10: Nov. 10 vs. Eagles
Meeting No. 1 between the Cowboys and Eagles takes place in Week 10. This game will be a tough fight, as it always is between these two teams. Philly will be even harder to deal with now that they have Saquon Barkley and while we can laugh about Kellen Moore all we want, who else believes he's going to suddenly become the most creative play-caller in league history when he's against Dallas?
Week 11: Nov. 18 vs. Texans (Monday Night Football)
No longer the little brother, the Houston Texans were one of the hottest teams in 2023. C.J. Stroud was amazing as a rookie, and now they added Stefon Diggs. Throw in Will Anderson on defense and this could be a very long Monday night for the Boys.
Week 12: Nov. 24 at Commanders
Here, we have the first matchup against Dan Quinn as the Washington Commanders' head coach. We all loved Quinn for what he did during his tenure in Big D, but the last time he was the head coach against Dallas, his Falcons blew a 20-0 lead and lost 40-39. Let's hope that coach shows up in Week 12.
Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Giants (Thanksgiving Day)
People are already upset on social media that Dallas got an "easy" game against the Giants on Thanksgiving. It's hard to argue against that as long as New York continues to lean on Daniel Jones — and if you thought he was bad when paired with Saquon Barkley, wait until we're entering Week 13 in a season where he's been depending on Devin Singletary to carry the offense for him.
Week 14: Dec. 9 vs. Bengals (Monday Night Football)
Joe Burrow vs. Dak Prescott under the lights in Cincinnati. We should start a petition now for Dallas to weare their blue throwbacks with the white helmet against the white-out Cincy uniforms.
Week 15: Dec. 15 at Panthers
It's hard to believe in the Carolina Panthers, even though they had a solid offseason. They still need Bryce Young to make a leap, but he didn't show much in 2023. The Cowboys, however, seem to underestimate such quarterbacks, and that's what they cost them in the past.
Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. Buccaneers (Sunday Night Football)
Let's get another night game in! The Cowboys host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their third and final appearance on SNF. Mayfield was great in 2023, and Dallas cannot look past this team, even with the Eagles up next.
Week 17: Dec. 29 at Eagles
The NFC East will most likely be decided between these two teams once again. Their first meeting on Nov. 10 will be important, but nothing compared to this one. The division title might be decided here.
Week 18: Jan. 4/5 vs. Commanders
DQ part II. The Cowboys close out the season with Quinn and the Commanders. Washington could be on the right track with their new coach, but they're still far from contenders. This game might not have much meaning unless Dallas has a shot at a higher playoff seeding. Otherwise, this could be another semi-bye.