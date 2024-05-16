Top 5 NFL matchups, revenge games on the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 schedule
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL schedule is officially released and it’s time to circle some calendar dates. The Dallas storylines are aplenty, as the Cowboys will face their former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, play against highly-anticipated rookies, battle the top talent in the NFL and host revenge games.
Oh, and they’ll play in six prime time games, excluding Thanksgiving.
Last season the Cowboys played in six prime time games, excluding Thanksgiving.
Home sweet home? At AT&T Stadium in 2024, Dallas will host nine opponents. Seven of those nine had a winning record in 2023.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys look to reach their ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.
Top Cowboys games in 2024:
Cowboys host Houston Texans on November 18th at 7:15 p.m.
Monday night football! How about a lone star state battle? Quarterback CJ Stroud and the Texans visit AT&T Stadium, fresh off a surprise playoff run in 2023. It’s a bit of a revenge game as former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz called Dallas a "zoo" on the Pat McAfee Show.
Cowboys host Philadelphia Eagles on November 10th at 3:25 p.m. and play at Philadelphia on December 29th at 3:25 p.m.
A showdown with major NFC East division implications. The Eagles are one of the highest-spending teams in 2024, making a huge splash by adding running back Saquon Barkley. The Cowboys won the NFC East title last season. Strangely enough, the NFC East currently has the longest streak without a consecutive division champion, with no team having repeated since the Philadelphia Eagles won consecutive titles from 2001 to 2004.
Cowboys host Baltimore Ravens on September 22nd at 3:25 p.m.
A showdown between last year's MVP (Lamar Jackson) and the runner up (Dak Prescott). The Ravens made is to the AFC Championship game last season and scored a solid NFL Draft class to fill both immediate and longer-term needs.
Cowboys travel to play San Francisco 49ers on October 27th at 7:20 p.m.
Prime time on Sunday night football! Flashback to Week 5 of last season, when the Niners put a 42-10 beatdown to the Cowboys. The niners are the favorites in win the NFC conference again with quarterback Brock Purdy thriving in niners coach Kyle Shanahan’s system. How will Dallas do against the NFL’s elite?
Cowboys host Washington Commanders on January 4/5th and play at Washington on November 24th at noon.
This iconic rivalry gets new juice with Quinn taking over as Washington’s head coach. Quinn is retooling the Commanders defense. It will be all eyes on No. 2-overall selected Jayden Daniels this season. Can the Heisman Trophy winner be the franchise quarterback Washington desperately needs?
Technically this list is seven matchups if you count the home and away showdowns with the Eagles and Commanders. Dallas’ season is so jam-packed with storylines, I couldn’t keep the list to five.