Cowboys vs. Texans: How Eagles Can Help Dallas Stop RB Dameon Pierce

The Dallas Cowboys have faced no shortage of star running backs as of late. But in matchups that, on paper, seem to be unfavorable for a middling Cowboys run defense, trends have been tossed aside.

The Cowboys (9-3) will now face a star in the making on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, as Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce will look to be a focal point on offense after a recent slump.

Pierce has rushed for a total of 89 yards combined over his last three games, but it was his career-high 139 rushing yards he had against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles under the lights on Thursday, Nov. 3 that really showed the league the kind of player he was. The Texans (1-10-1) lost 29-17 after hanging around, but Pierce nearly carried them to victory.

The Cowboys have likely kept a close eye on the Eagles all season. But maybe it'll pay off in their favor headed into Sunday, as figuring out what went wrong with Philadelphia against Pierce could create a solid advantage for a Dallas defense that is allowing the ninth-most rush yards per game this season (129.8).

It was impressive enough that he had a day to remember against an Eagles team that, at the time, was the only undefeated squad left in 2022. But considering Pierce did it against a Philadelphia defense that is allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (154.6) this season, the Cowboys have plenty of reason to be on their heels.

For the Cowboys, holding star ball-carriers like Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Jonathon Taylor under 100 yards rushing during the current three-game win streak has proven to be the biggest of bounce-back answers for a Dallas defense that allowed Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones to run wild with 24 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown in the gut-wrenching 31-28 overtime loss at Lambeau on Nov. 13.

But allowing Pierce to sneak under their nose could make for some interesting football in a game that the Cowboys will be hoping to put away early with a blowout.

Dallas and Houston kickoff from Arlington on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!