Cowboys' Irvin Rips McCarthy Apologists

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Despite all of the injuries the Dallas Cowboys have suffered this season, Hall-of-Fame receiver Michael Irvin strongly believes they shouldn't be used as an excuse for this 2-6 failings.

How should first-year coach Mike McCarthy and his staff be judged, all things considered?

Said Irvin: "(You judge him) the same way you look at (San Francisco 49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan and judging him. He's doing a hell of a job with the injuries he's had. The same way we look at (Pittsburgh Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin last year and judged him. He did a hell of a job with his fifth quarterback. That's what we do, we expect to see something, OK?''

Irvin, visiting with "Shan & RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan, has a point - which is, generally, that injuries are part of football. In Dallas' particular case, they've lost the key guy who runs the offense in QB Dak Prescott (for the year) and his backup Andy Dalton (for a couple of weeks) ... and they've lost people all the way down to the punter (Chris Jones).

But Irvin's emphasis is on how a team should be able to stay afloat, to some degree, despite the injuries that eventually bite every franchise. Dallas, just as one example of the post-Dak ineptitude, hasn't scored a touchdown and has 22 total points in the last three outings.

The Cowboys face 7-0 Pittsburgh on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

"It's bad, it doesn't look good, but let's see what you got right now," Irvin said. "It's a mess. ... Let me see you do something in this mess. I don't care what it is, (do) something to steal a game.''

