Cowboys vs. Colts Halftime: A Point-Spread Battle 'Too Tight'?

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys entered their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Arlington, looking to earn their third consecutive win. ... and touted as a double-figure-points favorite.

And after the first 30 minutes of play, they seem to be well on their way to doing just that, leading the Colts 21-13 heading into the locker room at halftime. ... Though the first-half result may have been a little bit too tight for the Cowboys' liking.

Offensively, the Cowboys were led by a balanced attack in both the run and pass game, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 75 yards, and Pollard earning a go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, outside of a poor decision that led to an interception, Dak Prescott was mostly efficient in the passing game, completing 12 of 20 passes for 115 yards and two scores, including an awe-inspiring first-quarter touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb was on the receiving end of that score, defying gravity and making a highlight-reel play to put the Cowboys up early. Lamb has three catches on four targets for 48 yards through the first half and the touchdown, to go along with two rushes for 23 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, things have been a bit dicier for the Cowboys, who have allowed Matt Ryan to keep the Colts in the game with multiple big play completions down the field.

However, thanks to pressure up front, Dallas has been able to disrupt Ryan in the passing game, leading to two sacks, and a late first-half interception from former Colts star Malik Hooker was enough to seal the first-half lead for the Cowboys.

Ryan has completed 6 of 14 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown thus far.

Jonathan Taylor, meanwhile, has 12 carries for 55 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

The Cowboys will kick off to start the second half.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!