Jaguars 34, Cowboys 14: Did Anyone Win Backup QB Job?

The Dallas Cowboys' last preseason game ended much like the previous three -- on the losing end.

The Cowboys struggled to generate much offense or many stops on defense in a 34-7 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If there is any solace in a loss like this, the team the Cowboys will trot out to the field September 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look very different than the team that played today.

Head coach Mike McCarthy elected to sit his starters in favor of those fighting for some of the final spots on the 53-man roster, which will be decided officially Tuesday.

The Jaguars came in with a different approach, giving their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence some reps before his highly-anticipated NFL debut Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Lawrence looked every bit ready for the NFL stage, dropping a gorgeous dime for a touchdown on his opening drive.

Lawrence threw another touchdown early in the second quarter to double the lead to 14-0.

The Cowboys' lone first-half scoring drive came later in the second quarter when Garrett Gilbert found rookie wide receiver Aaron Parker in the end zone to cut the lead to 14-7.

Gilbert played four drives in the first half, throwing nine completions on 16 attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown before handing the ball to Ben DiNucci in the second half.

DiNucci did not find much success until the final drive in the fourth quarter when he threw a touchdown to wideout Johnnie Dixon. But the damage had been done and the Cowboys found themselves on the wrong end of a 20-point blowout.

While Gilbert looked better than his backup quarterback adversary Cooper Rush, the team can still seek other options on the trade market and street free agency before handing Gilbert (or Rush?) the understudy role.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, Dak Prescott is actually the QB who matters going forward.

