There is an old saying in Philadelphia, PA (as there is with many other cities and regions throughout the world) which states: “You can take the person out of Philly, but you can’t take the Philly out of the person.”

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters may have both confirmed and challenged that statement with his most recent comments regarding his current team’s rivalry with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two NFC East foes are set to face off on Sunday night, Oct. 16 at Lincoln Financial Field. For Peters, it will be somewhat of a homecoming. After spending the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, Peters stood strong on the Eagles offensive line for 11 seasons.

“Ready to roll” and set to make his first visit back to the City of Brotherly Love since his departure prior to the 2021 season, Peters is ready for the ‘love’ from Eagles to be of the tough variety, rather than harmonious.

"I just know the Philly fans are f--king idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys … any team, really," Peters said on Wednesday. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They're going to cuss at you. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there .."

The 18-year veteran is now in his first season with Dallas, after signing with the team’s practice squad in early September. Since being promoted to the active roster on Sept, 26, Peters has taken a total of 35 offensive snaps in two games.

Though he was a two-time Pro-Bowler as a member of the Bills, Peters truly established himself as one of the NFL’s best offensive tackles during his time with Philadelphia. As an Eagle, he would earn seven additional Pro Bowl nods, as well as two selections as a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. He also earned a Super Bowl ring when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Despite being inactive for the game (after suffering a season-ending knee injury earlier in the year), Peters counts the championship run as one of the most fond memories of his career.

"I got my first Super Bowl there," Peters said. "I laid a lot of bricks there. Philly, that’s my city.”

Peters remained with the Eagles through 2020, before joining the Chicago Bears for one season. On Sunday, he will once again walk through the tunnels of his former home stadium. This time, he will do so wearing the uniform of one of the Eagles most-heated rivals.

As such, he expects nothing less than to be treated like any other visiting player.

"Them fans, they’re so wild. They might throw stuff at me," he said. "I'm not expecting nothing worse than them throwing stuff at me."

In addition to Peters’ impending homecoming, Sunday night's Week 6 matchup is an important one or both teams. Though the Eagles (5-0) sit atop the NFC East as the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team, the Cowboys are close on their heels. Earning a 4-1 record with a stifling defense, and an admirable performance from quarterback Cooper Rush (who has taken the role in the absence of injured starter Dak Prescott), Dallas would love nothing more than to hand the eagles their first loss of 2022 in their home stadium.

Not only is Peters well aware of this fact, he is also crystal clear about which side he will be on for Sunday Night Football. Though he conceded that Philadelphia will always hold a special place in his heart, he is a currently a Dallas Cowboy … and in keeping true to his being rooted in Philly grit, he expects to leave with a win.

“Just to go back … It'll be great to beat 'em," Peters said with a grin.

Kickoff for the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 7:20 p.m. CT at Lincoln Financial Field.

