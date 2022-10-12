Cowboys Surprise: ‘I’m Ready to Roll!’ Says Eagles Ex Jason Peters of Facing Philly; Injury Report

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys tried to ease former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Peters into the lineup slowly and carefully … and at age 40, he was impacted by the injury bug nevertheless with a chest injury last week that sources told CowboysSI.com might mean missing a month of games.

Instead, the nine-time Pro Bowl is insisting he will miss but one game.

“I’m good,” said Peters in the locker room here at The Star after dressing out for the Wednesday workout as the 4-1 Cowboys prep to travel to the 5-0 Eagles to take on his old team in a Sunday showdown for first place in rhe NFC East. Cowboys OL Jason Peters practiced today and appears ready to play Sunday against the Eagles. “I practiced today. I feel good.

“I’m ready to roll.”

The 6-4, 330-pound standout was a “rotational starter” at left guard - shifting over from his usual tackle spot to make room for prized rookie Tyler Smith - and his physical presence (not to mention his big-brother impact as a teacher) had an obviously positive impact.

Then came the Injury and the missed game in last week’s win at the Los Angeles Rams.

And now? He is back, with Connor McGovern likely to retain the starting job at left tackle, leaving Peters as a rotational helper at guard or the swing tackle or maybe all of the above.

Meanwhile, we update the status of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons from inside The Star here at CowboysSI.com with our “First Look.”

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!