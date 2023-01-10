'Sober' Jerry Jones: Will Cowboys' Playoff Performance Impact Mike McCarthy's Job?

The owner said that - win or lose Monday night in Tampa - McCarthy will remain Dallas' coach into next season.

Win, lose or even play as putridly as his team did last week in Washington, Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys' performance Monday night in Tampa will have zero effect on the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy.

"No. I don’t even want to … No. That’s it," the owner said emphatically on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "I don’t need to go into all the plusses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

After this season, McCarthy will have two years remaining on a five-year contract he signed when hired by Jones in January 2020. The coach is 50-30 without a playoff win in his three years in Dallas.

According to Jones, his belief in McCarthy's "handle on this team" is one of the reasons for optimism that the Cowboys can compartmentalize last week's hideous loss to the Commanders and play their best football in the Wild Card playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers.

"I have all the confidence and faith in the world that Mike and his staff can make the adjustments we need," Jones said. "I can see us playing better. We've got to play better. We have a great chance to go down there and have success."

The loss in Washington, which helped solidify Dallas as the NFC's No. 5 seed, was clearly a wake-up call, according to Jones.

"I don't believe we're going into the playoffs over-confident," he said. "We're sober."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!