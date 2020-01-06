Cowboys Give Coach McCarthy a 5-Year Deal and A 'Secret Weapon' Named 'Jerry Jones.' (Yes, Really)

FRISCO - Media insiders privy to how the Green Bay Packers worked during Mike McCarthy's largely successful time there will tell you the coach really only had two complaints. As as someone privy to the way the Dallas Cowboys work under the Jones family, I can tell you Jerry and Stephen are about to sooth those complaints.

Per Bill Huber, our Packers beat writer for Sports Illustrated, McCarthy - the just-announced replacement in Dallas for the departing Jason Garrett - experienced one road block on the way to what he felt would be even greater success in Wisconsin, or at least greater personal comfort with his role.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McCarthy experienced another road block, related in a sense.

1) McCarthy, Rap says, "by the end of his tenure, grew frustrated with the inactivity of (then-)GM Ted Thompson. He felt he didn’t have enough players.''

2) McCarthy, Huber tells me, "tired of having to be the spokesman for everything because Ted Thompson preferred to stay out of the public limelight, especially at the end. A perfect case in point is when they whacked guard Josh Sitton just before the start of the 2016 season. McCarthy had to field all those questions from us. He was pissed - and for good reason.''



So, to summarize and surmise: McCarthy, as the coach of the Dallas Cowboys with a new five-year contract, will surely want to have a voice. (Contrary to the opinion of casual Dallas observers, Garrett - while exhibiting loyalty to and understanding of the Joneses - absolutely had a powerful one here.)

And that voice will want to help judge and collect talent. The Jones family has no problem investing in that, and believes it has constructed a championship roster in Dallas. So that McCarthy issue should not be a concern.

As to hanging McCarthy out to dry as "the spokesman'' for the organization? No, no, that's not the way it works in Dallas. Jerry Jones will by nature have his public say. Then McCarthy will have his. ...

... And then Jerry will have another one.

As long as Jerry and McCarthy aren't saying too many things in conflict with one another, the road blocks can be plowed over here at The Star.