Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy addressed the sunlight situation as it may have cost their team a touchdown against the Eagles.

FRISCO - AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and was built in the likeness of its predecessor, Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys from 1971-2008.

Texas Stadium had its famous hole in the roof "so God could watch his team play,” as Cowboys Nation bragged. That hole sometimes brought some interesting shade patterns on the field that wreaked havoc with television coverage and players at the time.

It seems AT&T Stadium has carried on that tradition, and in Saturday's 40-34 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, one play made that apparent.

With under two minutes left in the first half, faced with a third-and-3 from the Philadelphia 3-yard line, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a fade to wideout Michael Gallup in the left corner of the end zone. Gallup made a fine leaping play on the ball but seemingly lost it in the sun as the ball glanced off his hands and fell incomplete.

Dallas settled for a field goal.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended his decision not to block out the streaming-in sun beams with the curtains that are present at AT&T Stadium (for concerts), instead remarking at the Cowboys’ coaching staff’s ability to figure it all out.

“The sun was there for both teams, and so both teams have to look for it,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot of (coaches), and they’ve got assistants. You don’t have a lack of people out there who can tell where the sun is.”

Even head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the play call, joking of coordinator Kellen Moore, “It’s all Kellen’s fault.”

With the Cowboys' final two games of the season on the road, and Dallas opening the playoffs on the road, it might be a while before the sun becomes an issue again at AT&T Stadium. But for next time? The home team should, if possible, try to make “the elements” an advantage … and we sense that Jerry won’t concede the “mistake” (the building is angled inappropriately regarding the sun) … because Jerry enjoys all the conversation and debate about “his” building.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and repor