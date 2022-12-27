Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game,'' said team owner Jerry Jones of the Thursday night visit to Tennessee. "We’re counting on him playing.”

Sounds good.

But for the second straight day, there will not be much evidence on the practice field to suggest that ... and the Cowboys are in the process of developing a contingency plan in the event the first-time Pro Bowler is unable to go.

Said coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday, speaking carefully: “We’re not doing a whole lot, but (Pollard) will be a part of it.''

Pollard was the standout name on the Monday injury list, and he got a DNP here inside The Star. On Tuesday, McCarthy suggested that third-stringer Malik Davis will be a featured player at the workout today.

And all of that that is a suggestion that Ezekiel Elliott's backfield buddy isn't quite right yet.

Additionally for Dallas, Leighton Vander Esch (neck) did not participate in the Monday walkthrough practice; he is unlikely to play on Thursday. Rookie defensive end Sam Williams (concussion), coming off last week's car crash, was limited. Right guard Zack Martin (knee) is noted but was a full participant.

Pollard, 25, has assumed a big role in 2022 as he preps for free agency. He has amassed 1,279 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns while sharing load with Elliott.

Davis, the UDFA rookie, has played in spots, with 23 carries for 103 yards and a score.

The Cowboys (11-4) and Titans (7-8) kick off from Nissan Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CT. ... with Pollard and Dallas having everything to play for.

So the Cowboys are "counting on him.''

But they will also be counting on Zeke.

And they might also be counting on Malik Davis.

