Cowboys Jerry Jones: Cognizant of 'Brady Thing', Confident in Dak's DNA

Despite his long-term success, Tom Brady isn't a one-man team.

Despite his recent slump, Dak Prescott isn't a turnover machine.

Those are the quarterback sentiments shared by Jerry Jones Tuesday morning as the owner's Dallas Cowboys prepare to play their Wild Card playoff game against the Buccaneers Monday night Tampa.

Like all Cowboys fans, Jones is well aware of the fact that his team is 0-7 against the winningest quarterback in NFL history. But ...

"We're not playing Brady. We're playing Tampa Bay, the team," Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "It's conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get our tails beat by the rest of the team. This Brady thing has got to be sensitive. I know it's there and I respect that. It gives us a challenge to do something we haven't done before, and that's beat Tom Brady."

Since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl, Brady has won seven. He went 5-0 against the Cowboys with the New England Patriots and is 2-0 with the Bucs, including a season-opening, 19-3 win at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11.

In that ugly loss, Prescott suffered a fractured thumb that sidelined him for five games. Since his return at Halloween, the Cowboys are 5-2 and salvaged the No. 5 seed in the NFC Playoffs out of season that initially and immediately seemed doomed.

But Prescott has been uncharacteristically loose with the ball in recent weeks, throwing an interception in seven consecutive games. His inexplicable Pick Six helped lead to a horrid 20-point loss to the Commanders in Washington last week.

Despite the league-high tying 15 interceptions, Jones maintains he isn't concerned about his quarterback's ball security.

"No, to be emphatic," the owner said. "It's in Dak's DNA to not turn the ball over. I have all the confidence in the world that he'll find the right balance of being aggressive not creating turnovers. He understands turnovers more than than all of us put together."

It's almost - almost - as if Jones thinks his team will have an advantage at the quarterback position Monday night.

Said Jones, "I'll take Dak against anybody you wanna run out there."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!