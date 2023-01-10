While the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they could see three key starters make their return to help.

There is no denying that the Dallas Cowboys ended their season on a whimper following their 26-6 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

Despite that, though, they are still in the playoffs and can vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career. They will do so with key reinforcements likely on the way in Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz.

That, anyway, is the optimal plan.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday he is "very optimistic" about their status ahead Monday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jerry Jones echoed McCarthy's optimism.

"That's our hope right now," the team owner told 105.3 The Fan. "You never know once you get them out there practicing, if you have a setback or something ... I think our trainers feel good about where they've progressed up to this point."

"They're ready for them to work back into practice this week and get ready to go play the Buccaneers."

Getting those three starters back would be a huge boost for the Cowboys. Biadasz' return would allow them to avoid shuffle the offensive line (and maybe fix the broken running game). Adding Vander Esch and the run-stopping Hankins to a defense that has struggled in the last few weeks of the season could go a long way. Also, cornerback DaRon Bland, hurt in Washington, should be OK this week as well.

While the loss to the Commanders left a sour taste in their mouth, the Cowboys can wash it out come Monday night at Tampa. Doing so might be easier, though, with the hoped-for return of Biadasz, Hankins and Vander Esch.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

