When's 'Turpin Time'? Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals Post-Bye Plan for Rookie WR KaVontae

Whether on the road or at home, the air in the building seems to come at a standstill every time Dallas Cowboys receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin gets his hands on the ball.

Ever since Turpin's electrifying preseason performance against the Los Angeles Chargers - which saw him return a punt and kickoff back for touchdowns - the weekly anticipation continues to build that the speedster will eventually take one to the house whenever he gets the rock.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was smiling from ear to ear when Turpin had his preseason breakout in August. This smile was alive and well once again as he discussed the intention to get Turpin more involved once Dallas comes out of its bye week.

"Turpin Time, we just gotta keep finding ways to make him part of it, give him some opportunities," McCarthy said Friday on The Mike McCarthy Show. "But he's getting better each week, I like growth of our young players."

Turpin - who is third in the league in yards per punt return (14.7) and tied for seventh in yards per kickoff return (24.2) - has been seldom used in a Cowboys offense that has been steady, but not as explosive as it was a season ago.

But in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, Dallas scored a season-high 49 points after only having a season-best of 25 points in the first seven games of the year.

And with quarterback Dak Prescott back at the helm for his second game since returning from injury, Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore sprinkled Turpin into the mix for the second straight game. He produced his best offensive play of the season, an 11-yard rush that helped moved the chains and get the Cowboys into the red zone in the third quarter before Dallas running back Tony Pollard found the end zone two plays later.

Turpin now has three carries for 17 yards and one target in the passing game this season. While these certainly aren’t eye-popping numbers, Turpin’s game-breaking potential has already been proven on special teams.

It’s now only a matter of time before he breaks one loose on offense, as the Cowboys come out of the bye week in Week 10 with their sights set on a furious late-season rally toward the playoffs.

Dallas will visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 13.

