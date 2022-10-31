Kellen Moore: Cowboys Play-Caller Head Coach Candidate After Unsung Help?

FRISCO - It's a foregone conclusion that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will get offers to leave the Dallas Cowboys for a head coaching job next season.

After a sparkling Sunday in which he constantly befuddled the Chicago Bears with his creative play-calling, the offensive coordinator might not be far behind.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was sharp and fill-in running back Tony Pollard dazzled, but it was Kellen Moore who spectacularly set the table in Dallas' 49-29 win. The Cowboys' offense has been handcuffed this season by Prescott's fractured thumb and injuries to receivers (Michael Gallup and James Washington), running back (Ezekiel Elliott), tight end (Dalton Schultz) and offensive lineman (Tyron Smith).

But against the Bears, Moore was at his innovative best. It started with the QB ...

Said head coach Mike McCarthy: "I thought Dak played his best game of the year'' (well, obviously, all things considered, but still) ... And it continues into the backfield.

Pollard got the ball via hand-offs, pitch-outs and passes in producing 147 total yards and three touchdowns on only 15 touches. Receiver CeeDee Lamb played an entire series at running back, getting a carry. Rookie speedster KaVontae Turpin got the ball on a Jet Sweep for 11 yards.

And Prescott's first-quarter, 7-yard touchdown run was cleverly designed, forcing the Bears to flow to the offense's right in pursuit of Pollard and Lamb while the quarterback sneaked out the left side with the ball and a lead blocker in Schultz for an untouched waltz into the end zone.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, rolled up a season-high 442 yards and produced 172 yards on third down alone. Prescott completed passes to seven receivers, with none getting more than seven targets. Five different players ran the ball, including Prescott and his season-high 34 yards.

Quinn gets most of the hype for a Dallas defense that leads the league in sacks and has kept every opponent under 30 points. But even with a limited deck, Moore reminded us Sunday that he knows how to maximize a hand.

Now, if he invents a way to get touchdown-scoring linebacker Micah Parsons the ball, we'll really be impressed.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!