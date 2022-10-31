Micah Parsons, Running Back? 'I Deserve a Rep!' Jokes Cowboys Defensive Star
Weeks ago, Micah Parsons hinted that he wanted his interception. He got something better on Sunday in the 49-29 win against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium.
A touchdown.
His superpower was again on display as he rushed Justin Field, only to then make his way 15 yards downfield to pick up a fumble caused by Leighton Vander Esch. He then zigged and zagged and sprinted and bulled 36 yards into the end zone.
Superpower.
“It just shows effort,” Parsons said of his touchdown play. “You can’t teach effort. Coach has been hounding on me about my superpower; like I told you guys last week, and just running to the ball regardless of if you make the play or don’t make the play. You just never know what happens on the football field.
"Kids out there ... Just keep running to the ball and keep striving; eventually the ball is going to come your way. That’s just the football Gods.”
Some would call Micah a "football god'' himself. On top of being a supreme pass rusher with eight sacks through eight games, now we can add ‘touchdown-scorer’ to his resume. ... and now he's talking - half-joking - about being allowed to join Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the running backs room.
“I think I definitely deserve a rep now,'' Parsons said. "They can’t say that they haven’t seen it in a game, so hopefully I get thrown into a goal line package or red-zone package. Hey, who knows?”
